LOWER MACUNGIE, TWP., -- A Carbon County man has been charged for allegedly making bomb threats at a company in Lower Macungie Township.
Police said Zachary Keys, 29, of Lehighton allegedly wrote a threatening message on the bathroom wall of the company, which prompted the evacuation of over 100 employees form the building on Feb. 22.
Police said they interviewed Keys at the scene who denied knowledge or writing the message. He consented to a polygraph test, which police said he failed.
Keys later admitted to police he wrote the message on the wall the day prior because he wanted to see how the company would respond to safety procedures.
He was charged with threating to use weapons of mass destruction and disorderly conduct, according to court documents.
Keys has a preliminary hearing on Thursday.