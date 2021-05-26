ALLENTOWN, Pa. - Allentown police say the man who hit a pedestrian with a car then took off is now in custody.
Isaac Resto, 21, was arrested Wednesday on charges of homicide by vehicle, accident involving death while not properly licensed, failing to render aid, and more, said Allentown police in a news release.
He was taken into custody by Pennsylvania State Police, though authorities did not say where he was arrested.
The Bethlehem man is charged in the Oct. 8 crash at Hanover Avenue and East Linden Street that left 46-year-old Eliezer Montano-Lopez dead.
Montano-Lopez was hit by a car and died at the hospital a few hours later.
Police said at the time that the damaged vehicle was at the scene, but a driver and passenger had run off.
Resto was charged in January.