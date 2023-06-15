S. WHITEHALL TWP., Pa. - An Allentown man is being charged in a deadly drug overdose.

Jose Miguel Ramirez, 23, is charged with drug delivery resulting in death, a first-degree felony; criminal use of a communication facility, a third-degree felony; delivery of a controlled substance and possession with intent to deliver, both felonies; recklessly endangering another person, a second-degree misdemeanor, and simple possession, a misdemeanor.

Ramirez was taken into custody Thursday without incident and will be arraigned later at Lehigh County Central Booking Center, according to a news release from the Lehigh County District Attorney's Office.

On June 8, 2022, South Whitehall Township Police were called to a home at the 1800 block of Emerald Drive in the township for a suspected drug overdose.

Bryce Boyer, 20, was pronounced dead, and an autopsy by the Lehigh County Coroner determined the cause of death as mixed drug toxicity (including fentanyl) and the manner of death was ruled accidental, the DA's office said.

An investigation revealed that on June 8, 2022, Ramirez delivered the drugs that caused Boyer’s death, according to the DA's office.