FORKS TWP., Pa. - A man has been charged in a Northampton County crash that left another man dead.
Daniel Zipp, 40, faces several charges, including homicide by vehicle while DUI, according to the Northampton County district attorney's office.
Police responded shortly after 5:30 p.m. on Jan. 23 to the 1300 block of Uhler Road in Forks Township for a three-vehicle crash with entrapment. Arriving officers found that both Zipp and another man, Joseph Lee Boucher, were injured.
Zipp told police on the scene he possibly fell asleep and that he hit a car head on, the DA's office said. He also said he was on methamphetamine and that it was in his pocket, after police asked if he was currently on any drugs, according to the DA's office. Police took custody of the methamphetamine and clear glass pipe in Zipp’s left jean pocket, the DA's office said.
Zipp was transported to St. Luke’s University Hospital – Fountain Hill Campus. Zipp consented to submit a blood sample at the hospital, which determined there was 1031 ng/ml of methamphetamine in his blood, the DA's office said.
Witnesses at the scene said they saw Zipp swerve in the eastbound travel lane on Uhler Road, while he was driving west on Uhler Road, according to the DA's office. One witness saw Zipp drive into the oncoming lane of traffic, hitting Boucher’s vehicle, the DA's office said.
Boucher was taken to St. Luke’s University Hospital – Fountain Hill Campus, where it was determined he sustained several internal injuries. Boucher died from his injuries on the morning of Jan. 24.
Boucher, 86, was the Founder, Owner, and CEO of Bardot Plastics, Inc., which moved from Alpha, N.J. to its current location in Palmer Township in 1990.
Zipp was arraigned Wednesday, and bail was set at $1 million with a 10% option.
He was taken to Northampton County Prison.