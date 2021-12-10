Jarrett Hein arrest walk Fountain Hill shooting

FOUNTAIN HILL, Pa. - A Fountain Hill man is accused of fatally shooting another man in a gun deal gone wrong.

Jarrett Hein, 23, was charged with homicide in the death of Travorious Gudger, 20, after the two met up in a parking lot Thursday night to discuss a possible gun sale, according to the Lehigh County district attorney.

Police found Gudger with multiple gunshot wounds in the parking lot next to a former thrift store in the 1400 block of Broadway after Hein called 911 around 7 p.m. to report the shooting, the DA said.

Gudger died at the scene, and Hein was taken into custody, authorities said.

Investigators determined Hein and Gudger had arranged through an online site to meet up in the Wawa parking lot because Gudger was interested in a handgun Hein was selling, the DA said.

Gudger went up to Hein's vehicle, and when Hein showed him the handgun, Gudger snatched the weapon and ran away with it, authorities allege.

Hein told police he pulled out another gun from a holster on his waist and fired multiple shots at Gudger as he ran away, authorities said.

Hein is behind bars in Lehigh County, as there is no bail for homicide charges.

DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, GIFs, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.
Comments disabled.