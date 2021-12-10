FOUNTAIN HILL, Pa. - A Fountain Hill man is accused of fatally shooting another man in a gun deal gone wrong.
Jarrett Hein, 23, was charged with homicide in the death of Travorious Gudger, 20, after the two met up in a parking lot Thursday night to discuss a possible gun sale, according to the Lehigh County district attorney.
Police found Gudger with multiple gunshot wounds in the parking lot next to a former thrift store in the 1400 block of Broadway after Hein called 911 around 7 p.m. to report the shooting, the DA said.
Gudger died at the scene, and Hein was taken into custody, authorities said.
Investigators determined Hein and Gudger had arranged through an online site to meet up in the Wawa parking lot because Gudger was interested in a handgun Hein was selling, the DA said.
Gudger went up to Hein's vehicle, and when Hein showed him the handgun, Gudger snatched the weapon and ran away with it, authorities allege.
Hein told police he pulled out another gun from a holster on his waist and fired multiple shots at Gudger as he ran away, authorities said.
Hein is behind bars in Lehigh County, as there is no bail for homicide charges.