LEHIGH TWP., Pa. - A Stroudsburg man is being accused of shooting and killing another man in Northampton County last summer.

William Arthur Strunk, 76, is charged with homicide, possession of an instrument of crime, and firearm not to be carried without a license, according to a news release from the Northampton County District Attorney's Office.

On June 29, 2022 shortly before 6 p.m., Lehigh Township Police Department officers were dispatched to the 4500 block of Lower Three Mile Lane, Lehigh Township for a male found dead inside a home.

Officers found 67-year-old Michael Powers dead, with multiple gunshot wounds to his body.

The Northampton County Coroner completed an autopsy, which revealed the cause of death to be gunshot wounds to the chest and mouth, and the manner of death was ruled a homicide, the DA's office said.

During the autopsy, four projectiles were extracted from Powers’ body and sent to the PSP Bethlehem Regional Lab for analysis. The examination showed three of the four rounds eligible for comparison to be of the .38/.357 caliber class, and all four projectiles to be mutilated lead bullets, according to the DA's office.

Pennsylvania State Police Troop M-Bethlehem Barracks was requested to be the lead investigating agency. During the investigation, Strunk was identified as a possible suspect for Powers’ homicide.

Police executed a search warrant at Strunk’s apartment located in the 700 block of Ann Street in Stroudsburg and seized a .38 caliber handgun in addition to a box of ammunition which contained .38 caliber ammo, the DA's office said.

The DA's office said the handgun was the same caliber firearm used to kill Powers, and the ammunition was of similar composition to the projectiles extracted from Powers’ body during his autopsy.

Strunk was later interviewed at the Monroe County District Attorney’s Office, where he told investigators he shot and killed Powers using the .38 caliber firearm, according to the news release. He said he shot Powers four times, the DA's office said.

Strunk was arraigned Monday afternoon. Bail was denied.

The investigation is ongoing.