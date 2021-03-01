WHITEHALL TWP., Pa. - One man is in custody and facing homicide charges after two people were shot, one fatally, outside the Walmart in Whitehall Township Friday night.
Authorities say surveillance video and witness testimony helped lead to the arrest less than 48 hours after the shooting Friday night.
Edward Rosario-Jimenez, 23, was charged early Sunday with homicide, attempted homicide, aggravated assault and carrying a firearm without a weapon.
Authorities allege Rosario-Jimenez opened fire in the Walmart parking lot just before 7 p.m.
Officers found two victims suffering gunshot wounds. One of them, 20-year-old Nicolette Law of Allentown, died at the hospital, the coroner's office said.
The other shooting victim is receiving medical treatment, authorities said, but they did not comment on the extent of that person's injuries.
The shopping center was busy at the time of the shooting.
"I didn't think anything of it I just kept walking on inside and then 15-20 minutes later I come outside and there's helicopters and cops and ambulances," said Qusai Muhasen, of New Jersey.
People were able to come and go from the store as police investigated.
It was surveillance video that showed the victim's car arriving at the lot, and then a black Toyota SUV arrives several minutes later, pulling up directly in front of them.
A statement from the district attorney's office describes a domestic situation. One witness told police she had gone to the parking lot with Rosario-Jimenez to pick up her child, who is also the child of one of the shooting victims.
Police say Rosario-Jimenez got into an argument with one of the victims. That witness told police she then heard gunshots and took off without Rosario-Jimenez.
Police found a handgun in a snowbank adjacent to where the shooting happened.
Rosario-Jimenez was previously arrested in 2019 for allegedly pointing a gun at a man's head in Allentown.
He's now behind bars, as there is no bail available for homicide charges.