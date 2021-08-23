Target shooting

One of the men charged in a Lower Nazareth Target shooting earlier this month waived his preliminary hearing Monday morning.

Jayzell Sanders is behind bars at Monroe County Correctional Facility, and facing charges for carrying firearms without a license and reckless endangerment.

The 22-year-old told police he was sitting in the front seat of his car when two men got into the backseat and started arguing.

He said he started running toward the store, and they started shooting at him and he fired back.

Sanders was shot in the arm, and 20-year-old Elijah Johnson died in the incident.

Sanders' arraignment is scheduled for Dec. 2.

His attorney requested a lower bail, but the judge kept it at $150,000.

Tags

DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, GIFs, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.
Comments disabled.