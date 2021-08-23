One of the men charged in a Lower Nazareth Target shooting earlier this month waived his preliminary hearing Monday morning.
Jayzell Sanders is behind bars at Monroe County Correctional Facility, and facing charges for carrying firearms without a license and reckless endangerment.
The 22-year-old told police he was sitting in the front seat of his car when two men got into the backseat and started arguing.
He said he started running toward the store, and they started shooting at him and he fired back.
Sanders was shot in the arm, and 20-year-old Elijah Johnson died in the incident.
Sanders' arraignment is scheduled for Dec. 2.
His attorney requested a lower bail, but the judge kept it at $150,000.