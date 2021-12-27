ALLENTOWN, Pa. – Charges were filed Monday in a North Whitehall Township crash that left two people dead.
Devon Michael Lindeman, 23, of Allentown, faces multiple charges, including Homicide by Vehicle, in connection to a crash on state Route 145 on June 21, 2020, involving a FedEx delivery truck and a motorcycle.
Two victims on the motorcycle died at the scene: Robert O'Rourke, 55, and his passenger Mary O'Rourke, 54. Both died from multiple blunt force injuries and their deaths were ruled accidental by the Lehigh County Coroner's office.
The investigation revealed that the FedEx truck, driven by Lindeman, was traveling south on Route 145, north of Clearview Road. Lindeman was observed on a window-mounted camera to be driving the vehicle without a seatbelt.
After negotiating a left curve in the road, the truck's right side tires exited the west side of the travel lane and entered the paved asphalt and gravel shoulder. The truck continued south, crossed the double yellow line and entered the northbound lane nearly striking an off-duty police officer who was traveling north on Route 145.
As the truck returned to the southbound lane, it again returned to the northbound lane a second time where Lindeman fell out of his seat and onto the passenger-side floor area. While in the northbound lane, the truck struck the motorcycle.
Lindeman was arraigned Monday morning, with bail set at $50,000. In addition to Homicide by Vehicle, which is a a felony of the third degree, Lindeman is charged with Recklessly Endangering Another Person, a misdemeanor of the second degree, and summary charges of Failing to Use a Safety Belt – Driver and Front Seat Occupant, Driving at Safe Speed and Operating with Unsafe Equipment.