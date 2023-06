ALLENTOWN, Pa. - One person is dead after a stabbing in Allentown early Sunday morning.

It happened in the 1500 block of Union Boulevard just before 3 a.m.

Police say Kevin Tarafa, 29, was stabbed inside Synergy Hookah Lounge after a fight with another man.

He was later found by police outside and pronounced dead.

Investigators say 23-year-old Isiah Yeager has been charged in connection to the incident. He faces one count of criminal homicide.