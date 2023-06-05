HELLERTOWN, Pa. - A Lehigh County man is facing charges for causing a crash that injured another driver in Northampton County then fleeing the scene, police say.

Lynnden Jani, 30, of Salisbury Township, fled the scene of the crash on April 19 at 5:45 p.m. in Hellertown, borough police say.

It happened at the intersection of Wagner Avenue and Burkhart Street.

Jani turned himself in on June 1 and was arraigned on charges of accidents involving death or personal injury, accidents involving death or personal injury while not properly licensed, driving while operating privileges are suspended or revoked and failing to stop at a stop sign.

He's out on $10,000 unsecured bail.