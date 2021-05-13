State police car
EAST ALLEN TWP., Pa. - A man has been charged in a hit-and-run crash that injured two people in East Allen Township, Northampton County Wednesday night.

Gary L. Buskirk, 33, of East Allen Township, faces multiple charges, including accidents involving death or personal injury, driving with a suspended license, and reckless driving.

Buskirk was driving southbound on Route 512 and Silver Crest Road in East Allen Township Wednesday shortly before 10:30 p.m. when he side swiped the driver's side of another vehicle and continued southbound without stopping, according to state police.

Two people in the other vehicle were injured and taken to Lehigh Valley – Muhlenberg Hospital.

