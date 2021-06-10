Allentown shooting Lehigh Street scene 5_10_21

Police scene in the 700 block of Lehigh Street in Allentown

 Rich Rolen | 69 News

ALLENTOWN, Pa. - Allentown police have arrested a man in connection with a deadly shooting last month.

Devin Rarick, 19, was charged with criminal homicide, aggravated assault and three counts of attempted homicide in the Lehigh Street incident that left five people with gunshot wounds, said the Lehigh County district attorney's office.

Rarick is accused of opening fire on a group in the 700 block of Lehigh Street late on the night of May 10, authorities said.

Arriving officers found two people with gunshot wounds. One of them, Erik Mondragon, died from his injuries.

Three other people were also shot, police said Wednesday.

Several victims identified Rarick as being involved in a fight before the shooting, the DA's office said.

A witness had said at the time that there appeared to be a fight among teenagers, and rounds were being fired aimlessly.

Rarick was arrested Wednesday night in Allentown on unrelated charges and is being held in Lehigh County Jail without bail.

DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, GIFs, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.
Comments disabled.