ALLENTOWN, Pa. - Allentown police have arrested a man in connection with a deadly shooting last month.
Devin Rarick, 19, was charged with criminal homicide, aggravated assault and three counts of attempted homicide in the Lehigh Street incident that left five people with gunshot wounds, said the Lehigh County district attorney's office.
Rarick is accused of opening fire on a group in the 700 block of Lehigh Street late on the night of May 10, authorities said.
Arriving officers found two people with gunshot wounds. One of them, Erik Mondragon, died from his injuries.
Three other people were also shot, police said Wednesday.
Several victims identified Rarick as being involved in a fight before the shooting, the DA's office said.
A witness had said at the time that there appeared to be a fight among teenagers, and rounds were being fired aimlessly.
Rarick was arrested Wednesday night in Allentown on unrelated charges and is being held in Lehigh County Jail without bail.