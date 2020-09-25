WILSON, Pa. - A man charged in what's been called a one-punch homicide in Wilson Borough wants to withdraw his guilty plea.
Back in June, Calvin Brown Jr. pleaded guilty to involuntary manslaughter and aggravated assault in the death of Dennis Hodge Jr.
Now, Northampton County prosecutors say Brown has filed a motion asking a judge to allow him to withdraw that plea.
Authorities said Brown punched Hodge in the head during an argument last year. They said Hodge fell and hit his head on the pavement.
According to court records, Brown told another person that he punched Hodge, but did not think he "hit him that hard."