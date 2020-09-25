Wilson homicide suspect turns himself in, police trying to figure out what led to incident

 

WILSON, Pa. - A man charged in what's been called a one-punch homicide in Wilson Borough wants to withdraw his guilty plea.

Back in June, Calvin Brown Jr. pleaded guilty to involuntary manslaughter and aggravated assault in the death of Dennis Hodge Jr.

Now, Northampton County prosecutors say Brown has filed a motion asking a judge to allow him to withdraw that plea.

Authorities said Brown punched Hodge in the head during an argument last year. They said Hodge fell and hit his head on the pavement.

According to court records, Brown told another person that he punched Hodge, but did not think he "hit him that hard."

Recommended for you

Tags

DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, GIFs, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.
Comments disabled.