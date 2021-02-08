MACUNGIE, Pa. - A man has been charged in the Christmas Day death of a well-known wrestler in the Lehigh Valley.
Christopher Ferrante, 41, has been charged in the overdose death of Michael Racciato, 26, according to a news release from the Northampton County district attorney's office. Authorities charged Ferrante with drug delivery resulting in death, two counts of possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance, criminal use of communication facility, and unlawful possession of a controlled substance.
Michael “Mikey” Racciato, of Pen Argyl, was well-known in the Slate Belt for his wrestling career, the DA's office said. He was a three-time PIAA State Champion for Pen Argyl and furthered his career at the University of Pittsburg, where he became the 2015 ACC Champion and was a two-time qualifier for the NCAA Wrestling Championships.
Colonial Regional Police responded to an unresponsive male inside his vehicle on Dec. 25 at the Towne Place Hotel parking lot in Lower Nazareth Township. The male, identified as Racciato, was pronounced dead at the scene at 3800 Easton Nazareth Highway, the DA's office said. The cause of death was acute intoxication due to combined effects of fentanyl toxicity and the manner of death was determined accidental.
At the scene, police collected Racciato’s cell phone and a syringe believed to be used by Racciato. Police obtained a search warrant and sent the cell phone to Petzold Lehigh County Digital Forensics Center for analysis. Philip Racciato told police that his son had purchased drugs from Ferrante and contacted him with his cell phone, the DA's office said.
Text messages from Dec. 24 from Racciato’s cell phone showed conversations between Racciato and Ferrante detailing two drug transactions, the DA's office said. Racciato was transported from the Walmart on Route 248 to St. Luke’s Anderson campus via ambulance for a possible drug overdose on Dec. 24, according to the news release.
Video surveillance from the hospital campus where Racciato was being treated showed Racciato, after being discharged, being picked up by an SUV outside the emergency room on Dec. 24 just before 9:30 p.m., the DA's office said. Video from the Walmart shows on Dec. 24 at 9:40 p.m., the same vehicle dropping Racciato off at his vehicle in the parking lot, the DA's office said. Racciato was seen getting out of the vehicle from the back seat. Shortly after, both vehicles left the parking lot.
Ferrante told police in a Jan. 6 interview he was a heroin and fentanyl user and knew Racciato for five or six months, according to the news release. He said he last saw Racciato on Dec. 24 when he picked him up from the hospital and drove him to pick up his car at Walmart, the DA's office said.
Ferrante said he’d regularly supply Racciato with heroin to support his own habit, and that he purchased fentanyl in Allentown and the bags were always double bagged and stamped with “CHP” and “Pikachu," according to the DA's office.
Ferrante told police he texted Racciato on Dec. 24 and met with him earlier in the day to sell him 3-5 bags of fentanyl, the DA's office said. Racciato overdosed when he ingested the fentanyl he purchased from Ferrante, according to the news release. While in the hospital, Racciato texted Ferrante and asked him to pick him up, the DA's office said. Ferrante took Racciato back to Walmart to get his car and again sold Racciato 3-5 bags of fentanyl, according to the DA's office.
Ferrante told police he provided Racciato with a needle and said he always did, according to the news release.
“Drug overdose deaths are always tragic,” said Northampton County District Attorney Terry Houck. “Families and communities are torn apart as we continue to search for answers as to how we can combat this unfortunate trend."
"The issue here isn't consent or lack of consent. The simple fact is, if you are involved in drug dealing to a person that results in their death, you are legally responsible for that," Houck said.
"It's a homicide charge, it's serious. It's a felony in the first degree,” Houck said.
Ferrante was arrested Monday. Bail was set at $250,000. He was taken to the Northampton County Prison.