EASTON, Pa. - A Montgomery County man is facing charges in the drug overdose death of another man while an inmate at Northampton County Prison.
William Simcox Jr. was charged with drug delivery resulting in death and related offenses in the Sept. 3 death of 27-year-old Daniel Gottesman, said the county district attorney on Thursday.
Simcox, 56, is accused of providing fentanyl and a veterinary sedative drug to Gottesman and other inmates, the DA said.
Gottesman was found unresponsive in his cell and died of a drug overdose, authorities said.
Simcox, who was previously released from Northampton County Prison on Oct. 20, was arrested Thursday in Montgomery County to face the new charges, the DA said.