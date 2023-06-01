N. WHITEHALL TWP., Pa. - A man has been charged in the drug overdose death of another man in Lehigh County.

Dennis Allen Yenser Jr., 48, of Huntington, is charged with drug delivery resulting in death, a first-degree felony; criminal use of a communication facility, a third-degree felony; manufacture, delivery or possession with intent to deliver, a felony; and intentional possession of a controlled substance by a person not registered, a misdemeanor, according to a news release from the Lehigh County District Attorney's Office.

On Aug. 19, 2021, state police were called to a home at the 3400 block of Lil Wolf Drive in North Whitehall Township for a death investigation. Chase Elliot Frable, 19, was found dead inside the home, the DA's office said. Frable died from methamphetamine and fentanyl toxicity and his death was ruled accidental by the Lehigh County Coroner.

An investigation revealed that on Aug. 18, 2021, Frable contacted Yenser and purchased methamphetamine and two other pills while in the parking lot of a Lehigh County business, according to the DA's office.

Items found in Frable’s possession at the time of his death included a plastic baggie with a clear substance that tested positive for methamphetamine and both a pill and residue that tested positive for fentanyl, the DA's office said.

The DA's office says Yenser delivered the drugs which caused Frable’s death.

During the course of the investigation, Yenser was a fugitive, according to the DA's office. On April 21, 2023, Yenser was found in Center Valley by a member of the U.S. Marshals Fugitive Task Force.

The DA's office says this explains the delay in filing the charges.