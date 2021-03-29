WEISENBERG TWP., Pa. - Lehigh County officials say they've identified and charged the man accused of ramming a woman's car on Interstate 78 earlier this month.
Justin Mitman, 31, was charged Friday in the apparent road rage case back on March 7, according to the Lehigh County district attorney's office.
Authorities say it started at the Wawa in Upper Macungie Township, when Mitman, of Coplay, was speeding through the parking lot and yelling at customers. He stopped next to the victim and her husband, who were driving separate vehicles, and yelled at them while acting "extremely erratic", the DA's office said.
The woman left Wawa and drove north on Route 100, then got on I-78, and Mitman followed her in the Toyota pickup truck he was driving, investigators allege.
The victim, who had her two young kids in the car, told police the truck rammed her car twice, causing it to spin out and hit the wall and guide rail, authorities said.
The truck sped off, and the woman and kids were taken to the hospital for treatment, officials say. The car was heavily damaged, and the victim told police she didn't know who the driver was.
After state police released surveillance photos of the truck and driver, they received numerous calls identifying the driver as Mitman, the DA said.
Mitman was arrested the day of the incident by South Whitehall Township police for two other unrelated crimes, the DA says. Court records show he was charged in South Whitehall with DUI and trespassing.
Mitman is now facing a long list of charges in Weisenberg Township, including two felony counts of aggravated assault.