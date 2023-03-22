ALLENTOWN, Pa. - An Allentown man is facing charges after a cell phone store was burglarized multiple times.

Dionny Gonzalez-Varela, 19, is charged with robbery, burglary, theft, receiving stolen property, criminal trespass, criminal mischief, and evading arrest or detention on foot, according to a news release from the Allentown Police Department.

On March 14, shortly before 7 p.m., officers responded to the Metro PCS cell phone store at the 1200 block of Airport Road for the report of a robbery. Arriving officers found that a man, later identified as Gonzalez-Varela, demanded money from store employees and fled from the store, according to police.

On March 20, shortly before 3 a.m., officers responded to the same location for a burglary. Officers discovered damage and items taken from the store.

On March 22, around 4:20 a.m., officers responded to the same location, again for the report of a burglary, police said. Officers discovered damage, and items taken from the store.

Officers were able to track Gonzalez-Varela to a location where he was taken into custody without incident.