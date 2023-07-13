EASTON, Pa. - A man has been arrested in the shooting of a teenager in Easton last week.

Darius Clary, 22, was taken into custody early Thursday morning at his home in Easton, said the Northampton County District Attorney's Office.

He's facing charges of attempted homicide, aggravated assault and related offenses in the shooting of an 18-year-old around 12:30 a.m. last Wednesday, July 5, the DA said.

Police officers responding to the area of W. Madison and St. John streets found the 18-year-old with life-threatening gunshot wounds to his neck, torso, arm and leg. The victim was rushed to the hospital and is now in stable condition, the DA said Thursday.

Police had said multiple people were reported fleeing the area shortly after the shooting, and that those involved in the incident were not cooperating.

Authorities did not comment further on a possible motive for the shooting.