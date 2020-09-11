Allentown double shooting 300 block Whitehall Street 9-4-20

ALLENTOWN, Pa. - A man has been charged in a shooting that injured two men in Allentown.

Mario Degidio, 38, of Northampton, is facing two counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, Allentown police said in a news release Friday.

The shooting happened around 4:15 p.m. Friday, Sept. 4, in the 300 block of Whitehall Street, police said.

A 54-year-old man was shot in the leg and another 54-year-old man was shot in the chest. Both are expected to survive, police said.

Authorities did not comment further on what happened or what led to the shooting.

Recommended for you

DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, GIFs, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.