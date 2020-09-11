ALLENTOWN, Pa. - A man has been charged in a shooting that injured two men in Allentown.
Mario Degidio, 38, of Northampton, is facing two counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, Allentown police said in a news release Friday.
The shooting happened around 4:15 p.m. Friday, Sept. 4, in the 300 block of Whitehall Street, police said.
A 54-year-old man was shot in the leg and another 54-year-old man was shot in the chest. Both are expected to survive, police said.
Authorities did not comment further on what happened or what led to the shooting.