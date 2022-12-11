BETHLEHEM, Pa. - Bethlehem police have made an arrest in a shooting that's left a woman in critical condition.

Authorities said the careful eyes of witnesses proved critical to tracking him down quickly.

Marquis Watkins, 21, of Bethlehem is facing attempted homicide, assault and weapons charges.

Authorities say he shot a 21-year-old East Stroudsburg woman in the head Saturday afternoon in the 1200 block of Butztown Road, near Linden Street.

Police said the victim was found in the driver's seat of her car.

Witnesses reported hearing two gunshots and then seeing the suspect running from that car while holding a semi-automatic handgun, according to court documents.

Witnesses saw the suspect run into a nearby home. That's where police said they captured him and found the gun hidden in a toilet tank.

Court records do not indicate a motive for the shooting.

The Northampton County district attorney said authorities believe the victim was targeted, and the shooting was not a random act.