ALLENTOWN, Pa. - An Allentown man is accused of robbing several stores in the city, police say.

Cristhian Valerio-Vidal, 21, was charged in five armed robberies between July 5 and Monday, July 17, according to an affidavit of probable cause.

All of the robberies were caught on security camera, and the same robber is seen in each, police said. The person was wearing the same sneakers in each case, and the same pants in four of the five robberies.

Valerio-Vidal is charged in these robberies, according to police paperwork:

-- Abe's Cold Beer (418 N. 15th Street); July 5 at 1:29 p.m.; suspect demands money, flees with cash

-- Lite Smoke Shop (1249 Liberty Street); July 10 at 6:47 p.m.; suspect demands money, threatens to shoot clerk, flees with $200 cash

-- JJ Threadz (1302 Chew Street); July 14 at 6:06 p.m.; suspect demands money, flees with two pairs of sneakers and two pairs of boxers

-- Turner Street Market and Deli (1401 Turner Street); July 15 at 3:26 p.m.; suspect demands money, flees with $400 cash

-- A1 Gas (1247 Turner Street); July 17 at 9:38 p.m.; suspect demands money, flashes gun, flees with $300 cash

Investigators say they used facial recognition software to match the security footage to Valerio-Vidal. One of the clerks then picked him from a photo lineup.

Valerio-Vidal was spotted walking in the area of 10th and Hamilton streets on Tuesday and he was arrested without incident, police say.

The Allentown man was charged with five counts each of robbery and receiving stolen property, and a count of terroristic threats, according to online court records.

He's being held on $100,000 bail.