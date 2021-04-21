ALLENTOWN, Pa. | When Allentown police arrested the suspect in a shooting Tuesday afternoon, the 29-year-old allegedly admitted to a second shooting only days earlier in the same neighborhood.
Kelby M. Tejada Gordils, of the 300 block of Hamilton Street, faces a host of charges, including four counts of aggravated assault, in connection with a shooting Tuesday in the 300 block of West Court Street and Saturday afternoon in American Plaza at Second and Hamilton streets.
District Judge Ronald Manescu arraigned Tejada Gordils early Wednesday morning on two sets of charges. The judge denied bail because the defendant is accused of shooting at multiple victims.
On Tuesday, Allentown police were dispatched to the area of the 300 block of Court Street shortly before 1 p.m. for a report of a man shot in the leg. The victim told police he was on his motorcycle when he heard multiple gunshots and was struck, according to the criminal complaint filed against Tejada Gordils.
Officers detained Tejada Gordils, and security surveillance allegedly showed him in the area of the shooting before, during and after the incident. Police said he did not have a handgun at the time.
During an interview with authorities, Tejada Gordils allegedly admitted to shooting the victim, who was in a parking lot on his motorcycle. He reportedly explained how he moved around the back of a large wall and came over the top of the wall to shoot the man. Police said he then showed officers where he hid the weapon.
Court records do not indicate whether he knew the victim or why he allegedly shot him.
On Saturday, police were dispatched to American Plaza shortly after 2:30 p.m. to investigate a shots-fired report. Responding officers found nine 9mm shell casings and a victim whose vehicle was struck by gunfire, according to the criminal complaint.
Witnesses said the alleged shooter appeared to be focusing on a red Honda CRV that sped away. Police said they found the vehicle nearby.
The victim told police that he was driving through the parking lot when he heard someone yell toward him and then heard gunshots. He then drove away.
A second victim said he was sitting in his car parked at American Plaza, when he too heard gunshots. He discovered that his car had been struck once.
Surveillance video allegedly shows a man later identified as Tejada Gordils walking toward two vehicles in the parking lot. The video shows him pulling a gun from his coat and firing several shots toward the red Honda. He then puts the gun back into his coat and walks away.
The department distributed photos of the suspect to officers, and the officers investigating Tuesday’s shooting said the suspect appeared to match Tejada Gordils. During a subsequent interview, he allegedly identified himself in the surveillance photo and admitted shooting at the driver of the red Honda.
Court records again do not indicate whether he knew the victim or why he may have allegedly targeted him.
Tejada Gordils now faces four counts of aggravated assault and two counts of carrying a firearm without a license, all felonies. He also faces three counts of reckless endangerment and two counts of simple assault, all felonies.