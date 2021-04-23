Incident at Whitehall Twp. Walmart

A man accused of fatally shooting two people outside a Walmart in Lehigh County two months ago went before a judge Friday.

Edward Rosario-Jimenez had his preliminary hearing, where, officials say, the attempted homicide and aggravated assault charges were dropped, but a second homicide charge was added.

Investigators say that back in February, Rosario-Jimenez shot two people in the parking lot of a Walmart in Whitehall Township during a child custody dropoff.

One victim, 20-year-old Nicolette Law, died that night.

The other victim, 22-year-old Jonathan Martinez, later died at a hospital.

Tags

DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, GIFs, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.
Comments disabled.