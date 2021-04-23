A man accused of fatally shooting two people outside a Walmart in Lehigh County two months ago went before a judge Friday.
Edward Rosario-Jimenez had his preliminary hearing, where, officials say, the attempted homicide and aggravated assault charges were dropped, but a second homicide charge was added.
Investigators say that back in February, Rosario-Jimenez shot two people in the parking lot of a Walmart in Whitehall Township during a child custody dropoff.
One victim, 20-year-old Nicolette Law, died that night.
The other victim, 22-year-old Jonathan Martinez, later died at a hospital.