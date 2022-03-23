BATH, Pa. - A Northampton County man faces several charges after Pennsylvania State police say he injured his 4-week-old son multiple times.
Rasheen Joseph Miller, 18, of Bath, is charged with multiple counts of aggravated assault, recklessly endangering another person, and simple assault, according to a news release from state police. He is also charged with one count of endangering welfare of children.
The Pennsylvania State Police, Troop M Bethlehem Station was contacted Tuesday by medical personnel from the Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia about how the victim was being treated for severe injuries, according to the news release.
During the investigation, it was determined that on Monday the victim was taken to his primary care physician for a wellness checkup and during the checkup the physician advised that the victim should be taken directly to the hospital due to severe injuries, state police said.
The boy was taken to St. Luke’s Hospital Fountain Hill for his injuries, and because of the severity of the injuries, was flown to CHOP for further treatment, according to state police.
Upon further investigation by the Pennsylvania State Police Troop M Criminal Investigation Unit, it was determined the boy's father, Miller, had intentionally dropped the victim from his arms and onto the floor, intentionally dropped the victim down a flight of stairs, and struck the victim's head against a wall on multiple occasions, state police said.
Miller was taken into custody Wednesday and had a preliminary arraignment, where bail was set at $100,000. His next scheduled court appearance is set for April 4.