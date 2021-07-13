Allentown police car

ALLENTOWN, Pa. - A man is being charged in a stabbing that left another man with a life-threatening injury in Allentown.

Christopher Santana, 27, has been charged with aggravated assault, according to a news release from the Allentown Police Department.

Officers responded to the 1600 block of West Liberty Street for a reported stabbing around 2 a.m. Sunday. They found a man suffering a life-threatening injury. He was treated on scene and transported to an area hospital for treatment.

Officers observed Santana around 3:30 p.m. Tuesday in the area of North 4th Street and West Greenleaf Street, police said. Police then took him into custody.

