ALLENTOWN, Pa. | An Allentown man is facing assault charges after allegedly attacking his teenage son with a baseball bat during an argument.

Allentown police report that a 13-year-old boy confronted his father, Ricardo Nazario, in early September about his drug use, according to the criminal complaint. The boy told the 53-year-old Nazario that he needed to go to rehab, according to records.

That allegedly prompted Nazario to grab a metal baseball bat and start beating the boy on the leg and left hand. Police said the boy suffered a broken hand.

Authorities filed charges against Nazario on Nov. 6, and he was arraigned Tuesday afternoon. It’s not clear from court records why there was a delay between the alleged attack and the filing of charges.

Nazario now faces a felony count of aggravated assault and misdemeanor counts of simple assault and child endangerment. Following his arraignment, Nazario was sent to Lehigh County Jail after failing to post $15,000 bail. His next court date is a preliminary hearing tentatively scheduled for Dec. 1.

