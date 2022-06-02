Allentown police car

ALLENTOWN, Pa. - A man has been charged after a stabbing in Allentown Wednesday afternoon.

Jamel Wright, 39, is charged with attempted homicide and aggravated assault, according to a news release from the Allentown Police Department.

Allentown police officers responded to the area of South Second and West Hamilton streets for a reported stabbing Wednesday shortly before 4:30 p.m., city police said.

Officers found a man with a stab wound to the torso, according to the news release.

The man was transported to an area hospital for further treatment.

Officers on scene were able to locate and apprehend Wright a short distance away, according to city police. 

