ALLENTOWN, Pa. - A man is facing serious charges in a stabbing that injured another man in Allentown.

Gary Mertz, 55, was arrested Monday and charged with attempted homicide, aggravated assault and simple assault, police said.

He's accused of stabbing a man Friday evening in the area of 31st and Berger streets.

The victim was taken to the hospital for treatment.

Police did not comment further on his injuries or a motive for the stabbing.