L. MACUNGIE TWP., Pa. - Authorities say a man in Lehigh County assaulted a woman, leaving her seriously injured.
Stephen Malarchik, 53, is charged with attempted homicide, aggravated assault, involuntary deviate sexual intercourse, simple assault, and terroristic threats, according to a news release from Pennsylvania State Police.
Troopers responded to the 1500 block of South Krocks Road in Lower Macungie Township on April 28 after a woman called 911 asking for assistance. After arriving, troopers saw Malarchik trying to leave the residence and a woman coming out of the front door with numerous severe injuries, according to state police.
The woman was taken to a local hospital, where she was listed in critical condition, state police said.
Malarchik's bail was set at $1 million. He was taken to Lehigh County Prison.
His next court appearance is scheduled for May 9.