BETHLEHEM TWP., Pa. - Pennsylvania State Police (PSP) have charged a man with attempted homicide following a road rage incident on Route 22.

Just before 5 p.m. Tuesday, troopers were dispatched to State Route 22 westbound between routes 33 and 191 for a report of a vehicle struck by gunfire.

Troopers were able to stop a vehicle near the Schoenersville Road operated by Jesus Torres-Gonzalez of Birmingham, Alabama.

Investigators allege that, while driving a vehicle, Torres-Gonzalez fired two shots from a firearm at another vehicle.

Both the driver and passenger were uninjured.

Torres-Gonzalez was charged with attempted homicide, aggravated assault and related offenses.

Bail was denied and the suspect was sent to Northampton County Prison.