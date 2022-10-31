WHITEHALL TWP., Pa. - A man has been charged with attempted homicide in a shooting on Route 22 in Lehigh County last week.

Jacob Garcia, 23, was arrested Friday and charged with attempted homicide, aggravated assault, and discharging a firearm into an occupied structure, according to a news release from state police.

Troopers responded to the area of Route 22 East near MacArthur Road in Whitehall Township around 3:15 p.m. last Wednesday for the report of a vehicle struck by gunfire, state police said.

State police say a car was traveling in the left lane of the highway when Garcia shot at the vehicle, hitting the car's driver.

According to court paperwork, the driver was shot in the back and taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

Authorities saw multiple apparent bullet holes on the passenger's side of the driver's car and a bullet hole in the driver seat, court documents say.

On the day of the shooting, Garcia went to the Allentown Police Department to report that he was involved in the Route 22 shooting while traveling home from work, according to court paperwork.

Garcia, in an interview later with state police investigators, said he had an interaction with the car's driver on Route 22 and fired several rounds from his handgun at the victim and his vehicle after he "feared for his life," court documents say.

Authorities say Garcia provided police with ammunition and the firearm used during the shooting.

In an interview, the victim told police he was traveling eastbound on Route 22 when he saw a car and a sedan engaging in what appeared to be a road rage incident, according to court paperwork.

The victim told investigators he was driving in the left lane behind the sedan when Garcia, the driver of the other car, cut him off, causing him to slam on the brakes and honk his horn, court documents say.

Garcia then switched back to the right lane, and words were exchanged, authorities said.

Shortly after that, the victim saw the flash of a gun and heard a "pop" and felt that he was shot, according to court paperwork. The victim said that at the time of the shooting he was ahead of Garcia's vehicle and believed he heard two shots, court paperwork says.

The victim was able to get off the MacArthur Road exit and call 911, authorities said.

Bail is set at $500,000. Garcia is scheduled to appear at a preliminary hearing on Nov. 7.