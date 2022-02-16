Allentown police car

ALLENTOWN, Pa. - Allentown police say a man shot his ex-girlfriend multiple times early Wednesday morning.

Kyle Colleek Birch, 36, is charged with attempted homicide, aggravated assault, person not to possess firearms, and simple assault, according to a news release from the Allentown Police Department.

Officers responded to a residence in the 100 block of Chestnut Street for a reported shooting shortly after 1 a.m., city police said. Officers found a woman inside suffering from multiple gunshot wounds, police said.

Officers and Allentown EMS provided lifesaving medical care on scene. The victim was transported to an area hospital by EMS and is currently in stable condition, according to the news release.

Less than an hour later, shortly before 2 a.m., patrol officers found Birch, who is the ex-boyfriend of the victim, in the area of the 600 block of North Penn Street, police said.

He was taken into custody without further incident. Birch has been arraigned and committed to the Lehigh County Prison.

