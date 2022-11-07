L. MT. BETHEL TWP., Pa. - State Police say a crash on Route 611 that killed an Emmaus woman Sunday afternoon was caused by a drunk driver from Georgia.

Richard Schroeder, 53, is charged with DUI-alcohol, homicide by vehicle while DUI, aggravated assault while DUI, and associated traffic offenses, according to a news release from state police.

State Police say he's responsible for causing a crash with another vehicle near the intersection of Route 611 and Berry Hollow Road.

Mikaela Jones, 27, who was driving the other vehicle, was killed in the crash. Two other people in the car with her were injured, one of them seriously.

Schroeder had minor injuries.

He's behind bars Monday night on $500,000 bail.