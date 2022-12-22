HANOVER TWP., Pa. - An alleged drunk driver is now facing more serious charges in a deadly, wrong-way crash in Lehigh County.

Brian McGoldrick, 42, is facing felony charges of homicide by vehicle while DUI and aggravated assault by vehicle while DUI, as well as several other offenses, in the Sept. 2 crash, said the county district attorney's office on Thursday.

McGoldrick, of Glenside, Montgomery County, was drunk when he drove the wrong way on Airport Road in Hanover Township and crashed head-on into another car around 11 p.m., investigators say.

His blood alcohol content about an hour after the crash was 0.263%, the DA said, which is more than three times the legal limit to drive.

The driver of the other car, 55-year-old Catherine Neelon, of Allentown, died at the hospital.

McGoldrick was arrested at the scene for allegedly driving under the influence, police said at the time, but his name had not yet been released and the investigation was ongoing.