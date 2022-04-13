EASTON, Pa. - A man has been charged with homicide in the deadly assault of an 81-year-old man in Easton last summer.
Nile Hendershot, 64, was charged with homicide in the death of Herbert Klein, who died about two months after the August attack, announced the Northampton County district attorney on Wednesday.
Hendershot was previously charged with aggravated assault, simple assault and reckless endangerment in the assault on August 11 at the Hotel Lafayette on North Fourth Street. Klein died of his injuries on October 8, the DA said.
Authorities found Klein in his room with severe injuries to his face and body, and bleeding from multiple places, the DA said.
Witnesses said they saw Hendershot, who also lives in the building, banging on Klein's door earlier in the evening, authorities said.
Hendershot had several small cuts and some bruising, but denied being in a fight, the DA said. Witnesses told police Hendershot said he had pushed an older male onto his bed for calling him a "b****."
Hendershot's prior charges were redrawn Wednesday then refiled, with the addition of the homicide charge. He remains in Northampton County Prison without bail, the DA said.