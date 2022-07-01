WILSON, Pa. - A Montgomery County man is facing homicide charges in the death of a toddler.
James Wyant, 36, of Pennsburg, is behind bars after a grand jury determined he was responsible for beating the 2-year-old boy and ultimately causing his death last summer, according to the grand jury report.
Police officers were called to a home in the 2200 block of Forest Street in Wilson in the early morning hours of August 15, 2021, the DA said.
The boy's mother directed officers to a bedroom, where they found the boy lifeless on the bed and Wyant, the mother's boyfriend, performing CPR on him, authorities said.
The toddler, who had bruising on his face, was rushed to the hospital but never regained consciousness, the DA said.
An autopsy found the boy died of battered child syndrome with smothering, and his death was ruled a homicide, the DA said. Battered child syndrome is defined as a collection of injuries from abuse.
Wyant, who had started dating the boy's mother a month before the homicide, told investigators and the grand jury that he was sleeping with the toddler after putting him to bed when he got up to use the bathroom. He said he heard a "thud," and came back to find the boy had fallen out of bed, court documents say.
Witnesses and experts testified that the boy's injuries weren't consistent with a fall, and that evidence didn't support that story, according to the grand jury report.
Wyant is accused of causing multiple injuries to the toddler over a few days, and smothering him in bed, the report says. He had insisted on putting the boy to bed himself to give his girlfriend, the boy's mom, "a break," according to court documents.
Wyant was charged with one count each of homicide and simple assault, and two counts of endangering children. He turned himself in Friday morning and is behind bars, as there is no bail for homicide charges.