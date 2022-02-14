ALLENTOWN, Pa. -- A man has been arrested for allegedly using counterfeit money at a stores in Lehigh County and New Jersey.
Police in Hackettstown New Jersey said on Feb. 10 at 7:03 p.m. Kendel T. Sabal, 28 of New York allegedly purchased items with counterfeit money at an AutoZone in Allentown, and then attempted to purchase items at the Lopatcong and Washington Township's AutoZone with the fake cash.
Police said Washington Township Police, contacted the Hackettstown Police to check the AutoZone, 310 Mountain Ave, for a forgery suspect that had left the AutoZone in their jurisdiction and was headed eastbound on Route 57.
Prior to officers arriving An employee told police Sabal attempted to return the items that were fraudulently purchases with counterfeit money at the Allentown AutoZone.
Officers found Sabal when they arrived and found him to be in possession of five counterfeit $100 bills.
Sabal was charged with possession of counterfeit bills and other charges.
He's been released pending a court appearance.