BETHLEHEM, Pa. - Authorities say a man charged with raping a 9-year-old girl more than a decade ago is behind bars in Northampton County.

Northampton County District Attorney Terry Houck confirmed that 38-year-old Greivin Venegas-Umana was detained in Panama and returned to Pennsylvania to face charges.

Venegas-Umana is charged with rape of a child, indecent assault and related offenses.

Court documents state the incident happened in Bethlehem in 2009.