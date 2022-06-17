EASTON, Pa. - The Northampton County District Attorney is announcing charges against a man accused of selling narcotics in Easton.
Kareem Maleek Williams, 43, is accused of selling the drugs from his home in the 300 block of High Street in Easton where a search warrant was served Friday.
Police say a quantity of illegal drugs and money was found in the home, including over a pound of marijuana, over 60 pressed fentanyl pills, loose fentanyl, and drug paraphernalia indicative in making of crack cocaine, packaging material, digital scales, and over $35,000 in cash.
Williams has been charged with manufacture, delivery, or possession with intent to manufacture or deliver, possession of controlled substance and use of or possession of drug paraphernalia.
His bail was set at $100,000.