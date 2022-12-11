Bethlehem police have made an arrest in a shooting that's left a woman in critical condition.

Marquis Watkins, 21, of Bethlehem is facing attempted homicide, assault and weapons charges.

Authorities said he shot a 21-year-old woman from East Stroudsburg in the head yesterday afternoon in the 1200 block of Butztown Road, near Linden Street.

Police said the victim was found inside a car.

Witnesses reported hearing two gunshots and then seeing the suspect running from that car while holding a semi-automatic handgun, according to court documents.

Witnesses saw the suspect run into a nearby home. That's where police said they captured him and found the gun hidden in a toilet tank.

Court records do not indicate a motive for the shooting.

The Northampton County District Attorney said authorities believe the victim was targeted, and the shooting was not a random act.