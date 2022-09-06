ALLENTOWN, Pa. - The massive fire that damaged several homes in Allentown was an accident, fire officials say.

A resident in the Mohawk Street home where the fire started was cleaning up after work when a flammable product caught fire next to the gas water heater, said fire Capt. John Christopher on Tuesday.

The man, who sustained third-degree burns, grabbed the product and ran outside, as the fire spread around 12:30 p.m. Labor Day Monday, Christopher said.

The blaze quickly went to three alarms, with dozens of firefighters from all over the city responding.

The resident was rushed to the hospital, and is expected to be okay, Christopher said.

Two homes were severely damaged, and three others had mostly exterior damage. The Red Cross helped 10 adults and four children, who need somewhere else to stay, officials said.

A firefighter was also treated at the hospital after his blood pressure spiked, Christopher said.

The fire was ruled accidental.