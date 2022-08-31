EASTON, Pa. - Easton police spent hours trying to get a man to come down from the roof of an apartment building overnight.

They say he climbed up there after a domestic assault and refused to come down, threatening to throw loose bricks at officers below.

The incident started around 10:45 p.m. Tuesday, Easton police said. Officers were investigating a domestic assault at a unit in the 200 block of North 10th Street.

While trying to arrest Keith Bisher, 44, on charges relating to the assault, he fled from officers and climbed onto the roof of the apartment building, police said.

Police negotiators talked with Bisher for hours, during which Bisher picked up loose bricks from the roof and threatened to throw them at officers on scene, authorities said.

Police eventually deployed a chemical agent, and Bisher surrendered to police around 2 a.m. Wednesday.

He was treated at the hospital for minor injuries from climbing on the roof.

Bisher was charged with domestic-related simple assault, harassment and flight to avoid apprehension, police said.

No one else was hurt during the ordeal.