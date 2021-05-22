SOUTH WHITEHALL TWP., Pa. - "When I woke up it just seemed like it was the next day."
However, 50 days had passed since Jeff Snyder, of South Whitehall Township, was last conscious, put into a medically-induced coma as his body struggled to fight COVID-19.
His wife Barb lived every minute of it awake as she fought her own battle.
"It was extremely hard. People don't realize how hard it is on the family when there's a family member in ICU going through this day-to-day and you can't go in to see them,” Barb said.
So on Saturday family and friends pulled off a drive-by parade to welcome Jeff home after 141 days in the hospital.
"Amazing man, amazing people. They both have their faith and that's why we're here. We need to celebrate,” family friend Kalean Wagner said.
The couple was diagnosed with the virus in December; neither has pre-existing conditions.
"We thought we were taking all the precautions. Like she got it before I did and she was fine in a couple days. Me? It hit me like a ton of bricks,” Jeff said.
His illness eventually led to triple organ failure, a brain hemorrhage, and internal bleeding.
By Valentine's Day, doctors told Barb there wasn't much more they could do.
It was time to make a decision.
At that point, Barb says she was leaning towards putting Jeff on hospice to prepare him for the end.
"For almost a week and a half they had zero hope, I told them to give him last rites, which he got,” Barb said.
Then, on February 17th: a miracle.
Jeff woke up and, with the help of doctors by his side, got stronger each day.
"Without them I wouldn't be here. Everyone helped tremendously,” Jeff said.
Now, a new lease on life.
“I’m just going to be happy every day for the rest of my life that I'm still here,” Jeff said.
He also has a message to COVID-19 skeptics.
"It's not fake. It's real."
And wants to send a message to those who've stood by his side.
"I just want to thank everyone who's helped me along the way: family, nurses, everybody. If it wasn't for you guys, I'd be in the ground right now. And I just want to say thank you,” Jeff said.