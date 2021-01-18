EASTON, Pa. | The man convicted in a string of Northampton County robberies that included the fatal shooting of a cell phone store employee is asking for a new trial after his accomplice recanted his incriminating statements in a Berks County murder case.
A Northampton County jury convicted Gregory Lewis Jr. in April 2019 on 56 charges in connection with a series of cell phone store robberies. Jurors found the now 30-year-old guilty of second-degree murder in the shooting death of Michael Davis, a Verizon store employee Lewis and his co-defendant, Vaughn Felix, kidnapped in order to later rob the store.
Authorities said Davis refused to cooperate and was shot in the face. Felix admitted to the shooting and pleaded guilty.
Following his conviction in Northampton County, Lewis was set to be tried in Berks County for his role in a fatal December 2016 home invasion in Reading. Authorities allege Lewis and Felix forced their way into a Fairview Street home, fatally shot Dominic Colona and shot and paralyzed Colona's pregnant sister. She lost her unborn child.
In March, Lewis’s trial was only a day old when it came to an end after Felix took the stand but refused to testify against his alleged accomplice. The Berks County District Attorney’s Office chose not to proceed with the case given the life sentence Lewis had already received in Northampton County.
Felix, meanwhile, has withdrawn his guilty plea and is scheduled for a Feb. 24 status hearing in Berks County Court.
Not only did Felix refuse to testify, but he also claimed in open court that his cooperation was coerced and that Lewis was innocent. That revelation has prompted Lewis to seek a new trial in Northampton County based on what the defense deems newly discovered evidence.
In June, defense attorney Robert Eyer filed a motion in Northampton County Court, seeking a new trial. Based on Felix’s testimony in Berks County, it’s believed that any statements he made implicating Lewis in the Northampton County crimes “were coerced or otherwise involuntary and false statements,” according to court papers.
Lewis had already appealed his case to the Pennsylvania Superior Court, which has since sent the case back to county court for a hearing on the newly discovered evidence. His Superior Court challenge is temporarily on hold until the county court renders its decision.
Earlier this month, the defense and prosecution held a scheduling conference before Northampton County Judge Paula Roscioli.
The judge said scheduling a hearing will be a challenge given the ongoing pandemic and the transportation of prisoners. Felix and Lewis can’t be housed in the same prison, Roscioli said, and it’s possible to hold a hearing via video conference with each man in a separate facility.
The court will need to give three weeks’ notice to arrange a video hearing. The judge questioned whether Lewis could demand that he and Felix both be in person given this is a hearing, not a jury trial.
Roscioli asked the defense to confer with Lewis as to whether he wants to hold the hearing via video conference or wait until it can be done in person.
Eyer, Lewis’s defense attorney, declined to comment on the upcoming hearing.
Chief Deputy District Attorney Patricia Mulqueen prosecuted the case.
“The jury accepted Vaughn Felix’s statements as true, as well as the mountain of evidence that corroborated his statements,” Mulqueen said. “We stand by the jury’s conviction.”
Lewis initially appealed his conviction on a host of legal challenges, including that the court allowed the introduction of cell phone records and other evidence obtained without a valid search warrant and that the court prejudiced Lewis by allowing reference at trial to his nickname “Trig.”
In April, his record was amended to include a hand-written statement from Felix, who claims his attorneys tricked him and scared him in making a statement against Lewis. Felix alleges that he only testified because his defense attorney told him he could face the death penalty at trial. He claims that Lewis was neither at the scene of any of the crimes, nor did he participate, according to court records.
Before the trial, the district attorney’s office accused Lewis of threatening to have Felix killed in the event he was cooperating with the prosecution. He was also accused of threatening to have the prosecutor killed.
According to the trial transcript of the Berks County case, Felix had barely taken the witness stand before he began proclaiming Lewis’s innocence.
Berks County Assistant District Attorney Kenneth Brown began by asking Felix whether he understood he was in court testifying on behalf of the prosecution.
“I would like to say something that’s relevant. They scared me,” Felix said, according to court records. “They tricked me into believing I may be losing my life. I was unlawfully coerced into making a statement. Therefore, everything said on Dec. 4, 2017, made by this co-defendant, Vaughn Felix, was a lie.”
Felix went on to say that the man sitting at the defense table – Lewis – was innocent.
Brown asked Felix whether he recalled a plea agreement with prosecutors that included life in prison in exchange for his testimony. Brown said Felix’s failure to testify truthfully could result in the district attorney’s office seeking the death penalty.
Court records show that Felix testified he was “unlawfully coerced” into making a recorded statement in which he confessed to his role in the home invasion.
“Do you recall giving a recorded statement to the police regarding (these crimes)?” Brown said.
“It was a fabricated story,” Felix responded.
Brown reminded Felix that his plea agreement would be revoked, and he’d go to trial, if he failed to testify truthfully. The prosecution then asked again about what happened on Dec. 2, 2016.
“I just told you,” Felix said.
“Who were you with at 1736 Fairview St. in Reading, Berks County, Pennsylvania on that day?” Brown said.
“I have no knowledge. I have nothing further to say,” Felix responded. “Can I go back?”
Court was adjourned for the day shortly thereafter.