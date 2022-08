BETHLEHEM, Pa. - A man has been convicted in a deadly stabbing in Bethlehem last year.

The Northampton County District Attorney's office announced Friday that 30-year-old Jose Leon was found guilty of first-degree murder and other charges in the death of 35-year-old Elson Aviles.

Investigators say last October, Leon stabbed Aviles with a large kitchen knife in the 900 block of East 4th Street.

Aviles later died at the hospital.

Leon is set to be sentenced on August 31.