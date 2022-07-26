Shooting generic

ALLENTOWN, Pa. - A man convicted in a deadly shooting in Allentown must serve at least 15 years in prison.

Alex DeJesus, 42, found his sentence Tuesday.

DeJesus shot and killed Rolando Tubens, 25, on a sidewalk outside DeJesus’ home on East Cumberland Street in May 2020. Rubens had a single gunshot wound to the chest.

When officers showed up, they said, DeJesus was standing in a doorway holding a handgun and exclaiming, “I did it.”

Authorities say surveillance footage allegedly showed an Allentown man strike a murder victim in the head with a gun as the man sat on the sidewalk before fatally shooting him.

DeJesus faced single counts of homicide and illegal possession of a firearm.

During an interview with investigators, DeJesus said he was in his house, when he saw a man trying to come in. That’s when he ran upstairs to retrieve his gun. By the time he came back, the man was outside, so DeJesus went out to find him, according to records.

He told police that he didn’t know the victim but “had seen him in the neighborhood,” according to the criminal complaint.

