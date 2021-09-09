L. MILFORD TWP., Pa. - A man found guilty in his girlfriend's death has been sentenced.
Steven Oliemuller was sentenced to 20 to 40 years in prison Thursday in a Lehigh County courtroom.
Oliemuller had been found guilty of third-degree murder in the death of 20-year-old Alexus Quay at a home in Lower Milford Township, Lehigh County. He had been accused of beating her to death while he was high on meth.
Thursday in court, Quay's family called Oliemuller a monster but said they would pray for his soul.
The family said her tragic death has left an earthquake-size hole at the table, and shared fond memories of making Christmas cookies and observing her bright smile.
On June 18, 2018, emergency crews were dispatched to a home in Lower Milford Township where they found Quay dead with severe injuries to her head and body.
Her boyfriend, Oliemuller, claims she overdosed and he was trying to help her. During the trial, the defense told jurors Oliemuller had nothing to do with Quay's death, suggesting she was injured outside of the home, possibly in a car accident, and that Oliemuller tried to provide CPR and called 911 to get her help.
But the prosecution told jurors that was not the case, showing them images of Quay's blood spattered all around the house and providing testimony from relatives who say Oliemuller was violent and aggressive when he was high on meth.
Law enforcement officials say in the hours after Quay's death Oliemuller's story about what happened kept changing.
But the defense criticized that testimony, saying it was the result of an investigation made to fit the narrative that Oliemuller was the killer.
But the prosecution told jurors the investigation was very thorough, finding even the most minute pieces of evidence throughout the house. All leads were followed, and there were no other suspects or other plausible causes for Quay's death, according to prosecutors.