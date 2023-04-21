S. WHITEHALL TWP., Pa. - The jury reached a decision Friday in the trial of a man accused of stabbing and killing his mother's boyfriend at an apartment in South Whitehall Township, Lehigh County.

Gabriel Stettler was found guilty of third-degree murder in the death of 52-year-old Miles Brickhouse Jr.

Sentencing is scheduled for June 22.

The Lehigh County Coroner was called to an apartment in the 1900 block of W. Woodlawn Street in February 2022. Police say around 9:20 a.m. they responded to the apartment for a report of a stabbing.

Outside the apartment complex, police say they found Brickhouse Jr. suffering from several stab wounds.

Stettler was also outside when police arrived at the apartment complex.

In an interview with police, a resident of the apartment told officials that her boyfriend, Brickhouse Jr., had been staying at her home for several weeks. She said her son, Stettler, became agitated and got into a fight with Brickhouse Jr.

Police say during the fight Stettler grabbed a knife and stabbed Brickhouse Jr. multiple times.